Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.61

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.61 and last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 2145979 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1.95 to $3.60 in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Gannett Trading Down 2.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Gannett had a negative net margin of 4.67% and a negative return on equity of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $635.76 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCI. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. grew its position in Gannett by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 8,594,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,841 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Gannett by 285.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 46,396 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Gannett by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,462,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,734,000 after purchasing an additional 100,837 shares during the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gannett during the 4th quarter valued at about $934,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Gannett by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 87,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

