Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Hits New 1-Year High at $52.14

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.14 and last traded at $52.14, with a volume of 56200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.51.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCOM. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,544,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,322,000 after buying an additional 142,240 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 156.6% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 123,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 75,293 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,962,000. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 200,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,950,000 after purchasing an additional 59,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 73,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 48,493 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

