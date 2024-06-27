Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,050.46

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1,050.46 and last traded at $1,049.37, with a volume of 45956 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,033.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $949.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $892.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.74.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $17.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola Consolidated

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 102.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter valued at $6,702,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter valued at $8,630,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter worth about $890,000. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Featured Articles

