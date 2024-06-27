Cascadero Copper (CVE:CCD) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.02

Cascadero Copper Co. (CVE:CCD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 5000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Cascadero Copper Stock Down 25.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of -0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.01.

About Cascadero Copper

Cascadero Copper Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in Argentina. The company explores for cesium, silver, zinc, lead, gold, uranium, copper, tellurium, tin, molybdenum, iron, and rubidium ores. It holds interests in 27 mineral properties located in the northern area of the Argentine Puna.

