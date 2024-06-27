Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Lifted by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,440 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE opened at $528.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $480.67 and a 200-day moving average of $536.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.97 and a 12-month high of $638.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,270 shares of company stock worth $1,563,166. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Adobe from $653.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. HSBC cut their target price on Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADBE

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.