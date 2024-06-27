Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Acquired by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,662 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 159,605 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $24,330,000 after buying an additional 24,279 shares during the period. 8 Knots Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,010,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,240 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,317,000 after purchasing an additional 9,221 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 12,924.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 503,935 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,820,000 after purchasing an additional 500,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,090,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $137,047,000 after purchasing an additional 37,243 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

UHS opened at $189.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.70 and its 200-day moving average is $168.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.90 and a twelve month high of $193.48.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.56. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UHS. UBS Group raised Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.14.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

