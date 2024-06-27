DGS Capital Management LLC Sells 1,444 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

DGS Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,067 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Open Text in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Open Text in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Open Text by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Open Text by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OTEX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Open Text from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Open Text from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their price target on Open Text from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Open Text from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Open Text currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Open Text Price Performance

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $29.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.82 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.78. Open Text Co. has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $45.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Open Text had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Equities analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Open Text Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Open Text’s payout ratio is 159.68%.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

