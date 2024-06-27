3,124 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Acquired by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,915,321. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.55, for a total transaction of $96,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 222,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,913,211.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,043 shares in the company, valued at $6,915,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 412,687 shares of company stock valued at $60,982,173 over the last ninety days. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABNB shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $150.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $96.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.84. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $113.24 and a one year high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

