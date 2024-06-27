Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Has $627,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $229.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.66. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $179.43 and a 1 year high of $236.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.