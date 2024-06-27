Aspiriant LLC Has $3.10 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Aspiriant LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Summit X LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedrus LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $480.37 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $342.35 and a one year high of $486.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $451.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $435.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.7615 dividend. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

