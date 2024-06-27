Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFV. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

EFV opened at $52.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

