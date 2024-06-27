Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Increases Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,941 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in RTX were worth $6,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 7.9% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp boosted its position in shares of RTX by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of RTX opened at $101.25 on Thursday. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.30. The firm has a market cap of $134.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RTX news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,166,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

