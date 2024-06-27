Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Has $2.56 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,473 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $105.26 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $111.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.66. The stock has a market cap of $76.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

