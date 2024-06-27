Aspiriant LLC Lowers Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Aspiriant LLC lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,350 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 211.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP opened at $223.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $136.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.52. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $199.33 and a 12-month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $276.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.92.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

