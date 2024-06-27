Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,045,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,696,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168,740 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,196,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,784,000 after purchasing an additional 159,438 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,602,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,192,000 after buying an additional 101,203 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,980,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 995,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,602,000 after buying an additional 20,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.09.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DD opened at $80.01 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $82.63. The company has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.49.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

