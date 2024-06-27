Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.09 and last traded at $12.10. 968,369 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,268,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on VSAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Viasat from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Viasat in a report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Viasat from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Viasat from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Viasat from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Viasat has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Viasat Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Viasat had a negative net margin of 24.95% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. Analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viasat

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Viasat by 40.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,897,337 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,625,000 after buying an additional 3,417,316 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Viasat during the fourth quarter worth about $17,511,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Viasat by 68.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,133,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,923,000 after purchasing an additional 458,959 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Viasat during the first quarter worth about $5,936,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in Viasat by 1,752.3% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 159,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 150,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Featured Articles

