Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Trading 4.6% Higher

Shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) shot up 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.26 and last traded at $23.18. 347,448 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,190,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on KVYO. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Klaviyo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

Klaviyo Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.48.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.08 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Klaviyo, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Landon Edmond sold 3,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $85,611.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,117.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Klaviyo news, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $320,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Landon Edmond sold 3,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $85,611.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,117.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KVYO. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter worth $34,203,000. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter worth $8,625,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter worth $794,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter worth $690,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo Company Profile

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

Further Reading

