Piper Sandler Boosts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $150.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MU. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.40.

NASDAQ MU opened at $142.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.65 billion, a PE ratio of -41.26 and a beta of 1.21. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $157.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total transaction of $4,412,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,497,041.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total value of $854,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,780,874.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total transaction of $4,412,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 158,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,497,041.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,840 shares of company stock valued at $37,961,924 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 230.7% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

