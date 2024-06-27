LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Trading Down 4.9%

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.03 and last traded at $5.05. 618,938 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,438,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

Several research firms have issued reports on LFST. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays increased their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average of $6.51.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $300.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.02 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Danish J. Qureshi sold 12,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $76,882.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,911,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,122,526.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Danish J. Qureshi sold 12,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $76,882.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,911,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,122,526.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paula Cipollone sold 48,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $348,567.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,186.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,100,681 shares of company stock valued at $24,087,326. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in LifeStance Health Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 43.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

