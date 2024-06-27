Emerald (NYSE:EEX) Shares Down 5.2%

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.31 and last traded at $6.33. 91,722 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 95,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.
Separately, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Emerald from $8.40 to $8.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerald by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,113,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Emerald by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerald by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,192,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 280,744 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerald by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 130,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 64,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerald by 362.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 66,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.90% of the company’s stock.
Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.
