GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP) Trading 8.3% Higher

Shares of GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (TSE:GFP – Get Free Report) traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.36. 369,682 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 535% from the average session volume of 58,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$66.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.78.

GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GreenFirst Forest Products had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of C$93.07 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GreenFirst Forest Products

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of forest products in Canada, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Forest Products and Paper Products. The Forest Products segment manufactures and markets a range of spruce-pine-fir lumber, wood chips, and other by-products for use in residential and multi-family homes, light industrial and commercial facilities, and the home repair and remodel markets.

