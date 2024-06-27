Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) Trading Down 4.8%

Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 3.10 and last traded at 3.16. 3,869,689 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 12,674,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.32.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALTM shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Arcadium Lithium from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Arcadium Lithium to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.66.

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported 0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.03 by 0.03. The company had revenue of 261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 269.60 million.

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

