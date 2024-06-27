T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 716,827 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 641% from the previous session’s volume of 96,705 shares.The stock last traded at $38.70 and had previously closed at $38.20.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,488,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $6,978,000. Trust Co of Kansas grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 733,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,688,000 after acquiring an additional 161,820 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,056,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 137.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 71,926 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

