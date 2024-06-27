WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 417,193 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 212% from the previous session’s volume of 133,910 shares.The stock last traded at $72.76 and had previously closed at $73.31.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.33 and a 200 day moving average of $69.46.

Get WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 80.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.