Berenberg Bank Downgrades Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) to Hold

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, FinViz reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RIO. StockNews.com raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rio Tinto Group

Shares of RIO opened at $66.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $58.27 and a 12-month high of $75.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 55.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 415 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 785.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 372 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

