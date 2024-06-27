Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Trading Down 5.5%

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $49.15 and last traded at $49.26. Approximately 1,472,492 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 4,868,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.12.

VKTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com raised Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.56.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.00.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $22,136,890.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,508 shares in the company, valued at $27,413,639.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $22,136,890.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 348,508 shares in the company, valued at $27,413,639.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $4,986,005.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,059,845.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $294,380,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 44.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,785,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $638,429,000 after buying an additional 2,403,820 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $78,586,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 59.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,202,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,379,000 after buying an additional 822,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $55,098,000. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

