DGS Capital Management LLC Takes Position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,245 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Zeno Equity Partners LLP acquired a new position in AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in AppFolio by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

In other AppFolio news, Director Alexander Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $2,502,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,693,471.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.33, for a total value of $580,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,180 shares in the company, valued at $3,062,109.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $2,502,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,693,471.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,575 shares of company stock valued at $23,956,040. Company insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $241.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppFolio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.71.

AppFolio stock opened at $239.70 on Thursday. AppFolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.86 and a fifty-two week high of $256.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.80 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.87.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $187.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.66 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

