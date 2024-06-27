DGS Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Winmark worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WINA. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Winmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Winmark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Winmark by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Winmark during the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WINA stock opened at $353.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $359.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.41. Winmark Co. has a 12 month low of $314.09 and a 12 month high of $451.30.

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.11 million for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 84.36% and a net margin of 48.36%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

In other Winmark news, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 8,290 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.04, for a total value of $3,092,501.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,034,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 8,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.04, for a total transaction of $3,092,501.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,034,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.51, for a total value of $1,546,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,014,647.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Winmark in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company.

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

