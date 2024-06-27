DGS Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,920 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of PROG worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PROG during the fourth quarter worth $12,666,000. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,572,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of PROG by 284.5% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 266,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,849,000 after purchasing an additional 197,152 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in PROG by 719.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 178,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 157,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in PROG by 621.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 144,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 124,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Get PROG alerts:

PROG Stock Performance

Shares of PRG opened at $34.78 on Thursday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $44.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 2.12.

PROG Dividend Announcement

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $641.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.24 million. PROG had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 4.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. PROG’s dividend payout ratio is 19.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PRG. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of PROG in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on PROG from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on PROG from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRG

PROG Company Profile

(Free Report)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.