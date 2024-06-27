DGS Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,557 shares during the quarter. MGIC Investment accounts for about 0.5% of DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTG. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 249.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

MTG stock opened at $21.11 on Thursday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.20.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $294.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.62 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 62.85% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.69%.

MTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

