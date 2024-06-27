iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Stake Raised by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 272,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,851 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 8.1% of DGS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $28,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUB. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,086,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,512,000 after purchasing an additional 253,771 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,171,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 494.7% in the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,003,000 after acquiring an additional 86,813 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 83,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 8,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 77,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $104.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.80. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $102.50 and a one year high of $105.58.
iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).
