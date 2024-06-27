iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Stake Raised by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 272,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,851 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 8.1% of DGS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $28,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUB. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,086,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,512,000 after purchasing an additional 253,771 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,171,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 494.7% in the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,003,000 after acquiring an additional 86,813 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 83,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 8,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 77,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $104.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.80. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $102.50 and a one year high of $105.58.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.