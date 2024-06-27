Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,339 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Pfizer by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,209,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,886,849,000 after buying an additional 11,099,024 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,246,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,985,783,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,927,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,817,055,000 after purchasing an additional 348,628 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,129,927,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,506,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,972,300,000 after buying an additional 8,298,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFE. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $27.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $37.80. The company has a market cap of $155.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -456.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.77 and its 200 day moving average is $27.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

