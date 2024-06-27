Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 194,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BAER shares. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock.

Bridger Aerospace Group Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of BAER opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of -0.11. Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $9.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.14.

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter.

Bridger Aerospace Group Company Profile

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.

