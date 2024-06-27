Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $57.94 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.33 and a 52-week high of $58.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.00.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.206 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

