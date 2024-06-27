Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Upgraded at B. Riley

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at B. Riley to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Enovix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Enovix from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Enovix Price Performance

Shares of Enovix stock opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.09. Enovix has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $23.90.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Enovix had a negative return on equity of 85.47% and a negative net margin of 1,448.90%. The company had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enovix will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Enovix news, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $91,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,129 shares in the company, valued at $98,686.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Enovix news, COO Ajay Marathe sold 4,954 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction on Sunday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $36,213.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 978,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,155,854.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $91,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,686.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enovix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enovix by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enovix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enovix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Enovix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enovix by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

