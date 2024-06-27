Curve DAO Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $103.73 Million (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. One Curve DAO Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000480 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. Curve DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $367.24 million and approximately $103.73 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000335 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Curve DAO Token Token Profile
Curve DAO Token launched on August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 2,136,290,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,252,972,535 tokens. Curve DAO Token’s official website is www.curve.fi. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.
