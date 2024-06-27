XSGD (XSGD) Market Capitalization Reaches $31.68 Million

XSGD (XSGD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 27th. XSGD has a total market cap of $31.68 million and approximately $574,910.75 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, XSGD has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One XSGD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001205 BTC on major exchanges.
XSGD Token Profile
XSGD’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,020,109 tokens. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling XSGD
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
