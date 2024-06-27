OMG Network (OMG) Achieves Market Cap of $48.32 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 27th. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. OMG Network has a total market cap of $48.32 million and $8.82 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000564 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00043628 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00008505 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00013343 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011103 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005107 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000127 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.