Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,680 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,680 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 368,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,322,000 after buying an additional 65,110 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 135,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,416,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,276,000 after buying an additional 22,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 145,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SPEM stock opened at $37.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.08. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $38.84.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

