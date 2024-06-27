Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,822 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises about 0.3% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2,874.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,007,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,069 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 26,366.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,086,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,957 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 44.0% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,578,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,311 shares in the last quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,506,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,536,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,750,000 after purchasing an additional 697,993 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $45.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.45 and a fifty-two week high of $46.21.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

