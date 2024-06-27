Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,232 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up 0.4% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 65.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 37,527 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 994,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,193,000 after acquiring an additional 108,991 shares during the period. Finally, Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SCHH opened at $19.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $20.95.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

