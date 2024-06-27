Pax Dollar (USDP) Hits Market Cap of $136.38 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $136.38 million and $1.27 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001436 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 136,400,340 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.