Financial Comparison: Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) versus Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU)

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) and Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Atmus Filtration Technologies and Icahn Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Atmus Filtration Technologies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atmus Filtration Technologies 10.03% 314.52% 17.61% Icahn Enterprises -4.30% -7.04% -2.12%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atmus Filtration Technologies and Icahn Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atmus Filtration Technologies $1.63 billion 1.48 $171.30 million $1.96 14.79 Icahn Enterprises $10.85 billion 0.69 -$684.00 million ($1.15) -14.33

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Atmus Filtration Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Icahn Enterprises. Icahn Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atmus Filtration Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

32.7% of Atmus Filtration Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.1% of Icahn Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Atmus Filtration Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 90.1% of Icahn Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Atmus Filtration Technologies and Icahn Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atmus Filtration Technologies 0 0 5 0 3.00 Icahn Enterprises 0 0 1 0 3.00

Atmus Filtration Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $35.80, suggesting a potential upside of 23.49%. Icahn Enterprises has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.83%. Given Icahn Enterprises’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Icahn Enterprises is more favorable than Atmus Filtration Technologies.

Summary

Atmus Filtration Technologies beats Icahn Enterprises on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users. Its products are used in on-highway commercial vehicles and off-highway agriculture, construction, mining, and power generation vehicles and equipment. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Icahn Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. This segment provides investment advisory and other related services. The Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels in the form of gasoline and diesel fuels, as well as renewable diesel; and manufactures nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia. The Automotive segment sells automotive parts and materials, and retailed merchandise; offers automotive repair and maintenance services; and leases real estate properties. The Food Packaging segment produces and sells cellulosic, fibrous, and plastic casings that are used to prepare and package processed meat products. The Real Estate segment is involved in the leasing of land, retail, office, and industrial properties; the development and sale of single-family homes; and the operation of country clubs. The Home Fashion segment manufactures, sources, markets, distributes, and sells home fashion consumer products. The Pharma segment offers pharmaceutical products and services. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.