Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 7,355.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix Trading Down 0.1 %

Equinix stock opened at $741.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $755.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $801.24. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $677.80 and a 52-week high of $914.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.41, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.91%.

Several analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $960.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $872.50.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

