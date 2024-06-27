ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,448 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Sage Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 64,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 18,077 shares during the period. Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,524,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,013,000 after purchasing an additional 34,122 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $96.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.87.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

