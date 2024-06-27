Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $487,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 87.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,903,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,451,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,768,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $813,291,000 after buying an additional 138,646 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $559,435,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 962.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,858,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $513,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,878 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,702,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $492,974,000 after purchasing an additional 315,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.79.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $139.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $91.18 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

