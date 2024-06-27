iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $340,000. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Wealthcare LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Wealthcare LLC now owns 63,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $81.58 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $82.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2621 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

