FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Hits New 12-Month High at $95.62

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $95.62 and last traded at $94.62, with a volume of 202578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTAI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities upped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on FTAI

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 1.0 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99 and a beta of 1.95.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 188.45% and a net margin of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams bought 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,838,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,382 shares in the company, valued at $16,185,324. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 37.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. USA Financial Formulas raised its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1,684.6% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 726.5% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.