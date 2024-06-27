Sound Income Strategies LLC Invests $62,000 in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.9% in the first quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC now owns 19,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter worth about $738,000. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.2% in the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 406,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,642,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter worth about $10,568,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 131,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,063,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

Shares of FDL opened at $38.19 on Thursday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $39.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.