Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 1,051 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 43.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,466 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,598,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,158,783,000 after buying an additional 5,627,860 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,821,322 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $181,891,000 after buying an additional 6,298,239 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter worth about $42,575,000. Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 1,128,480 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,899,000 after buying an additional 134,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 874,457 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,146,000 after buying an additional 117,008 shares during the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of América Móvil from $19.60 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of América Móvil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.69.

América Móvil stock opened at $16.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $15.99 and a 1 year high of $22.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.46.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 13.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.2608 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This is a boost from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.07%.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

